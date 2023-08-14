INTERNET SERVICES RESTORED IN VIOLENCE HIT NUH IN HARYANA AFTER 13 DAYS

Nuh: With life returning to normal in violence hit Nuh in Haryana, authorities have restored Internet services in the district after 13 days much to the relief of the locals, sources said on Monday. The Internet was restored following a considerable improvement in the situation prompting authorities to lift restrictions imposed in the wake of the deadly communal clashes which broke out on July 31 during the Braj Mandal Yatra.

The clashes in Nuh district of Haryana had left at least six people dead even as 60 others were injured forcing the authorities to clamp restrictions under section 144 in Nuha and neighbouring districts where the violence had spilled due to the communal tensions. Authorities had also suspended the Internet services in order to prevent circulation of communally charged posted and prevent any law and order situation.

Now when the Internet has been restored in Nuh, authorities are keeping a close watch on the virtual world on the Internet as part of surveillance of anti-social elements. It can be recalled that in the aftermath of the communal violence, Haryana police had registered 59 FIRs in the violence-affected areas of the state.

Besides, 227 people have been arrested in Nuh violence. Schools and colleges were also closed after the violence. It may be noted that Hindu organizations held an all-caste mahapanchayat in Pondari village of Palwal district on Sunday in the backdrop of the Nuh violence. The Hindu bodies have scheduled another yatra on 28 August and demanded to hand over the investigation of Nuh violence to the NIA.