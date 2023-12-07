Haryana: IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar
Published: 33 minutes ago
Haryana: IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar
Published: 33 minutes ago
Yamunanagar (Haryana): An Indian Air Force helicopter made a 'precautionary landing' in a field in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Thursday due to a technical glitch. No casualty or damage to property was reported, officials said.
"A Cheetah helicopter of the IAF on a routine training mission carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently recovered back to a nearby IAF base," an IAF spokesperson said in the statement.
The four IAF personnel in the helicopter landed safely in the field. Due to a technical fault, another helicopter coming behind the helicopter also landed at the same place. The officers repaired the helicopter within an hour and left for their destination.
On receiving the information about the landing of the IAF helicopter, Chhachhrauli police station also reached the spot and controlled the crowd who had come to see the helicopter. The Cheetah helicopter of the army is considered to be the safest and strongest and can be landed in a very small area. DSP Pramod confirmed the matter and said that the emergency landing of the helicopter took place due to a technical fault.