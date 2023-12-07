IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (Haryana): An Indian Air Force helicopter made a 'precautionary landing' in a field in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Thursday due to a technical glitch. No casualty or damage to property was reported, officials said.

"A Cheetah helicopter of the IAF on a routine training mission carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter was subsequently recovered back to a nearby IAF base," an IAF spokesperson said in the statement.

The four IAF personnel in the helicopter landed safely in the field. Due to a technical fault, another helicopter coming behind the helicopter also landed at the same place. The officers repaired the helicopter within an hour and left for their destination.