HOAX BOMB THREAT CALL TRIGGERS PANIC IN DELHI JAMMU RAJDHANI EXPRESS

Sonipat: Panic gripped passengers inside the Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Express after a bomb threat call was made to the police on Friday night, official sources said. The bomb threat call however turned out to be a hoax after which the train left for Jammu, albeit with a delay of five hours. According to an official of the Northern Railways, a bomb threat call was made at around 9 pm on Friday after which the train was stopped at Sonipat railway station in Haryana.

Following the bomb threat call, the GRP and RPF policemen rushed to the spot along with a Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs. The team emptied the train of the passengers and launched a search operation inside the train. An official said that the search operation inside the train went on till around 1 am. The dog squad team and the bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search operation, however no bomb was found inside the train.

An official said that after the bomb threat call turned out to be a hoax, the train proceeded for its journey towards Jammu after hours of delay at around 1.30 pm. Passengers said that when the train was stopped in Sonipat, initially it was understood that this was for the checking of the Railway Magistrate. However when it was learnt that there was a bomb threat call from the train, panic gripped the passengers.

It is said that due to non-availability of bomb disposal squad in Sonepat, the search of the train could not start till around 11.30 pm. After the arrival of the bomb disposal squad from Rohtak, the search operation was started in the train around 12 o'clock at midnight, sources said.