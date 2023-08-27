Nuh (Haryana) : Hindu organizations have once again announced to take out Braj Mandal Shobhayatra in Nuh on 28th August. In view of the yatra, District Collector Dhirendra Khargata held a meeting and issued orders to stop internet service in Nuh from 26 to 28 August. On the other hand, Section 144 was slapped for the purpose of maintaining law and peace in the district.

The Sarvajati Hindu Mahapanchayat has decided to take out the Braj Mandal Shobhayatra on August 28 in Nuh. In view of this, the district administration in Nuh has ordered closure of schools, colleges and banks on Monday, August 28. The District Deputy Commissioner has taken this decision in view of the Braj Mandal Yatra. The District Deputy Commissioner has made it clear in the orders that during this time no person can carry licensed weapons like swords, lathis, spears, axes, jellies, gandasis, knives and other weapons (except religious symbols of Sikhs) with him.

And a ban has been imposed on the gathering of five or more persons in public places. These orders will not apply to the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police and other public servants on duty.

Along with this, while implementing Section-144 in the district, an order has also been given to set up security guard. In Haryana, the District Magistrate of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, has issued orders to impose Section-144 from August 26 to August 28, 2023, in all the villages and towns of Nuh district. To ensure compliance of these orders, the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Nuh has been made overall incharge. Apart from this, the District Development and Panchayat Officer, Tehsildar and Sub-Tehsildar of the concerned area, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Gram Panchayat and local bodies have been given the responsibility to coordinate with the security forces.

On 31st July, there was communal violence between two communities during the Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh. More than 50 vehicles were set on fire in the Nuh violence. In this, 6 people including 2 Home Guard jawans lost their lives. More than 60 people were injured. This violence also flared up in many districts of Haryana. Later, Section-144 was imposed in about 6 districts. Due to the violence, this Braj Mandal Yatra remained inconclusive. To fulfill this, Hindu organizations have once again announced to conduct their yatra on 28 August.

Also Read : "They planned this long before", says Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi