Fatehabad: The head constable, who was in charge of Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's security, was found murdered and his car damaged at Dariyapur village in the state's Faetehabad district on Sunday.

The service revolver of Sunil, who hailed from Kirada in Hisar district, was found near the seat of the belt of his car. The motive behind the murder is not known. Sources said Sunil's car met with an accident near Sirsa Road flyover.

Sadar police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh said the constable, who went to his village on Saturday, was returning to Sirsa to join duty on Sunday in his car I Twenty, which was found damaged near Sirsa Road flyover around 10 am. He said police do not rule out the possibility of suicide.

Upon reaching the spot, police identified him through his ID card. They also found a bullet wound on his head. Airbags installed in the vehicle were also found open, police said.

Sensation has spread after the dead body of a head constable was found in Fatehabad district of Haryana. Head constable Sunil's body was found in the car near Dariyapur village. It is being told that Sunil was posted under the security of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Sunil's car was also found in a damaged condition. According to the information received, Sunil was a resident of village Kirada in Hisar. Deceased head constable Sunil was shot in his temple.