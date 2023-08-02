Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday appeared to disagree with his deputy over the cause of the communal violence that has killed six people as he sought four more companies of central forces to restore peace in the state. The state is tense as communal clashes triggered since Monday have left at least six dead and properties worth crores turned into ash.

Asked about his deputy Dushyant Chautala saying the organisers of the religious procession that was attacked did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout, Khattar said at a press conference that it was not like that. Khattar also sought four additional companies of central forces following the communal clashes and said a battalion of the India Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.

Haryana violence: Fresh violence in Gurugram

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad. Six people, including two home guards and an Imam, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

As he appealed for peace, the chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. Khattar said 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday's clashes in Nuh. Asked about the Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, Khattar said he was booked by the Rajasthan Police and added that his government will provide any assistance they require to nab him.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram district namely Sohna, Pataudi & Manesar, till August 5. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in these districts remain critical and tense. Replying to a question on the damage to properties, the chief minister said whoever caused damage to government or private properties will be liable to pay compensation and added that Haryana has already enacted a law in this regard.

To another question, Khattar said there is no question of Manesar's presence on the day of the Nuh incident. Many rumours are also circulated due to which the atmosphere is vitiated, he said, appealing to the people not to lend their ear to rumours. Khattar said the police are examining mobile dump data and analysing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the violence. With the help of CCTV cameras, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained.

The guilty will not be spared, he said and appealed to the public for peace. Khattar said cow protection is a big issue in Nuh and added, "(Cow) smuggling and cow killings take place there." The state police's enforcement bureau will be roped in for cow protection with 100 jawans deputed for the purpose. He also appealed to youths from the Muslim community to come forward for cow protection. "There are many Muslims who speak and work for cow protection," Khattar said.

Khattar was asked to comment on a remark by Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh's reported remark that it was not right for participants in a religious yatra to carry swords and sticks. The chief minister said, "I don't have information on what basis he has given such a statement." Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the MP said both communities (Hindus and Muslims) were in possession of weapons, citing videos of the riot.

Khattar was also asked if the National Security Act would be invoked against rioters. "Whatever we will do, we will do it and then let you know," he said.

Violence scares Muslim migrants in Gurugram, many consider leaving for hometowns

Scared by the violence, auto-rickshaw driver Rehmat Ali is thinking of going back home to West Bengal. Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city, said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here. "We can come back when the situation improves," he added.

After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while. Like Ali, there are many others who have decided to leave the Millennium City that provides livelihood to a number of migrant people from across the country. Bamisha Khatun, a native of West Bengal who also lives in the Sector 70A slum, said that she had come to Gurugram in search of work three years ago.

Khatun, who works as maid, said, "I fear for my life and property, and have decided to leave for my hometown." Ahila Bibi, another migrant, said that she did not want to take risk and would come back later when the situation improves. Khalid, a native of West Bengal, said he has no other option but to leave the city.

"We talked to our land owner who clearly said that he will not be responsible for any untoward incident in the wake of communal flare-up. So, we decided to return to our native village," Khalid, a painter, said. According to police, several people, most of them from the Muslim community, living in slums in Wazirabad, Ghata village, Sector 70A and Badshahpur, are returning to their native place.

A senior police officer accepted that some migrant workers who used to work as drivers, gardeners, street hawkers, servants and maids are going back to their native places due to fear. However, he said that the situation is normal in Gurugram. Police and RAF are deployed in the entire district to deal with any type of situation. We appealed to people to avoid rumours and to not fear, the officer added. Several people from Manesar, Teekli, Kasan, IMT and some other areas are also thinking of returning to their native places.

It has come to our knowledge that some workers are returning to their native places but the situation in Gurugram is normal. Our confidence building exercise continues with RWAs and slum area residents. They should not fear, and we assure them of their safety and security, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Meanwhile, many fruit hawkers were found missing from Gurdwara Road near the main vegetable market and also from Khandsa Mandi on Wednesday. The area near Jama Masjid of Gurugram also wore a deserted look. Most of the shops, including meat shops, were closed in the area. (With inputs from PTI)