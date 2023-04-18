HARYANA UPSET OVER DOG BITE MAN SHOOTS CANINE COPS ARREST ACCUSED

Kurukshetra Haryana Upset over dog biting a man shot dead the canine in Haryana s Kurukshetra The accused Satish was heading home on a bike In the meantime a dog appeared on the scene and attacked him He sustained injuries due to a dog bite Angry over the incident Satish along with his son began searching for the dog Satish went home to bring his licensed revolver to kill the dog The accused was searching for the dog and suddenly the animal was spotted moving on a vacant plot He chased the dog and opened fire at it killing the animal on the spot The dog was writhing in pain After the shooting the father and son duo left the spot Also read Patna Man shoots neighbour s dog dead for barking at himThe accused went home assuming that no one will know about the incident The gruesome incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at a nearby house The CCTV camera footage was showing that the culprit was chasing the street dog and then the animal was shot from a close range The shocking incident happened about two weeks ago But someone uploaded the video on social media recently A youth living in the NIT locality of Kurukshetra the spot where the incident happened also noticed the death of the dog due to gunshot injuries He approached the police station concerned to lodge a complaint On receiving the complaint the police swung into action and arrested the accused The CCTV footage was also provided to the police as proof