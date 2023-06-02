Kurukshetra (Haryana): A 'Khap Panchayat' will be held at Jaat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra in Haryana to discuss the ongoing issue of the protest by the wrestlers. Star grapplers from the country including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, along with several others, have been protesting inaction against Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Earlier, a Khap 'Mahapanchayat' was held in Soram village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday where the issue of protest by the grapplers was discussed in detail. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said a Khap representative would meet President Droupadi Murmu. Many Khap representatives have started reaching Kurukshetra to attend this meeting.

The Sarvajat Sarvkhap Panchayat representatives of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had participated in the Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where it was decided that a decision would be taken during the khap panchayat to be held on Friday.

Sarvajat Sarvkhap Mahila Panchayat national president Santosh Dahiya has said now the fight will not be fought on the streets. According to Dahiya, it would be fought legally and the demand for justice by the women wrestlers will become a public movement.

"A FIR was registered on the orders of the Supreme Court, but the Delhi Police has not questioned Brij Bhushan Singh. His arrest is a distant thing. The government is insensitive towards this issue," Dahiya said.

Also read: Wrestlers protest: 'These girls will not get defeated', says Rakesh Tikait in Mahapanchayat

On Sunday, the grapplers were evacuated from Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the site they were protesting from. The wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police, but were released later. The wrestlers had also threatened to immerse their Olympic and World Championship medals in river Ganga on Tuesday, but had refrained from the act, following intervention by farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Also read: WFI chief sought sexual favours, touched women wrestlers inappropriately: know details of FIR