Kurukshetra (Haryana): In a noble gesture, the Haryana Police is operating a 'Roti bank', where thousands of rotis are collected daily and distributed to the needy and poor people so that they do not go to sleep on hungry stomachs. 'Roti', a type of Indian bread, is delivered daily to such people through the 'Roti Bank; initiative.

According to statistics thousands of people die of hunger every year due to lack of food. But, there are different organisations, that deliver food to poor people daily. 'Roti Bank' is an initiative of personnel and officials of Haryana Police. Many social workers have also joined this initiative.

Important role played by school children: The initiative is not only limited to police personnel and officials, but now schools are playing a key part in it. Everyone from school children to staff brings two rotis every day. A counter has been set up by Roti Bank in schools. Rotis are collected and then distributed to needy people.

One of the key contributors to the initiative, Sub-Inspector Dr. Ashok Verma said Additional Director General of Police Hisar Shrikant Jadhav started this campaign was initiated by him, while he was working with the Madhuban Karnal Police Academy. "One day he distributed 40 packets of food to the poor people. After that, some children came to him and asked for for. Then the police official thought that he should work for needy people and started this initiative-cum campaign."

Later, several police personnel joined Shrikant Jadhav in Madhuban. All the police personnel then started bringing rotis from their house. They initially fed around 300 people, but now they are feeding thousands of needy people daily.

Starting from Madhuban, the campaign has now spread to other places like Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rewari, Gurugram, and Ambala. Some philanthropists also joined the initiative. Later, a lot of schools also chipped in to help the campaign.