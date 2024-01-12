HARYANA POLICE RECORD STATEMENTS AFTER ANONYMOUS LETTER ACCUSES UNIV DEAN OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Sirsa (Haryana): Haryana police have initiated a probe into the allegations against a professor and dean of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa after an anonymous letter accused him of sexually harassing female students.

According to the police, out of the 539 female students in the department, statements of 470 students have been recorded. Till now, investigations have not confirmed the allegations against the accused, police added.

The incident came to light after a two-page letter, written in Hindi, was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and the state women's commission. The letter was also sent to Haryana DGP, DC Sirsa, SP Sirsa and the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Following which, both the university and police initiated separate investigations. VC Prof Ajmer Malik has formed a seven-member committee to probe into the matter while Haryana police set up an SIT (special investigation team) into the case. The SIT is headed by Sirsa ASP Deepti Garg and includes two other women inspectors and a woman sub-inspector.

Along with recording the statements of the female students, police are interrogating the accused. However, police have not made any headway till now. Garg, who is heading the SIT said investigations are underway to find out about the anonymous letter and whether the allegations are true.