Yamunanagar (Haryana): Around 20 guest lecturers were reportedly injured in an alleged lathi-charge by police when they were demonstrating in front of the district secretariat on Sunday.

Guest teachers across the state had arrived in Haryana's Yamunanagar to launch a protest and wanted to meet education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar. When they reached in front of the district secretariat, a huge police force was already deployed here. Police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

A guest lecturer said that they had already informed the state government and the district administration about the demonstration and had taken necessary permission from the District Superintendent of Police and District Deputy Commissioner. He claimed that the protests were being held peacefully but suddenly police started to beat them up without any provocation.

The incident triggered chaos as the protesters started running haywire in fear. The protesters said that police personnel chased them away from the spot. After which, the area was vacated and nearly 20 guest teachers were injured. They were taken to the nearby Trauma Centre where they are currently undergoing treatment.