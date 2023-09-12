HARYANA POLICE DETAIN COW VIGILANTE MONU MANESAR KEY ACCUSED IN DOUBLE MURDER CASE AND NUH VIOLENCE

Chandigarh: In a significant development, Haryana Police have detained Monu Manesar, a notorious cow vigilante and key accused in the murder of two men from Rajasthan and incitement of violence in Nuh, Haryana. Manesar's arrest marks a critical step towards justice for the victims and accountability for the communal unrest that erupted in July.

The double murder case dates back to February when Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, residents of a village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their lifeless bodies were discovered inside a torched car in Loharu, Haryana's Bhiwani district, the following day. Manesar's alleged involvement in this gruesome crime had made him a prime suspect.

Sources within the Haryana Police revealed that Manesar was detained on Tuesday under bailable sections of the Information Technology Act. Although it is expected that he will secure bail later in the day, the Rajasthan Police will subsequently take custody of him in connection with the double murder case. Mridul Kachawa, superintendent of police of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, confirmed this arrangement, stating, "Our colleagues in the Haryana Police have informed us that Monu Manesar has been detained. After their legal procedures are complete, we will begin our procedure."

In addition to the murder charges, Manesar is also accused of inflaming the violence that erupted in Nuh, Haryana, in July, resulting in the death of at least six people. The violence initially broke out on July 31 during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, and it later spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram.

Rumors of Manesar's attendance at the Yatra allegedly acted as a catalyst for the communal clashes. Prior to the procession, the cow vigilante, who had been evading arrest for the double murder case, posted a video in which he claimed his intention to participate and encouraged his supporters to join in large numbers. This announcement aggravated some members of the Muslim community, who perceived it as a threat, leading to heated exchanges on social media.

Also Read: Nuh communal flare-ups: VHP, Bajrang Dal, cow vigilante Monu Manesar instigated violence, says fact-finding team

Manesar's associate, Bittu Bajrangi, had also been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence last month but was subsequently granted bail. The detention of Manesar is seen as a significant step towards bringing the accused to justice and addressing the ongoing tensions related to cow vigilantism and communal violence in the region.