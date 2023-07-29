Rohtak (Haryana): After four hours of complicated and risky surgery, doctors of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana's Rohtak were successful in taking out a needle stuck in the lungs of a patient. The 55-year-old patient belonging to the Bara Bazar locality of the city underwent four hours of complicated surgery. A team of doctors led by Dr Pawan, associate professor, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, performed the rare surgery.

Earlier, clinical investigation hinted that the patient requires major surgery because the needle was lodged in the fourth lobe of the left lung. In the X-ray of the patient, the needle was not visible. In the first CT scan also, the needle was not traced. When the second CT scan was conducted on the patient, then it was found in the fourth lobe of the left lung. The doctors were successful in removing the needle stuck in the person's lung after four hours of gruelling surgery and thus saved the person's life.

How the needle stuck in the lungs: During the dental check-up at a private hospital, a 2-inch needle went inside his mouth. When the patient complained of uneasiness and pain, he was brought to the emergency ward of the PGIMS, Rohtak. Dr Pawan, associate professor, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, examined the patient.

"When the X-ray of the patient was conducted, the needle was not visible. After which, a CT scan was conducted but the needle was still not visible. The second CT scan showed that the pin was exactly in the left lung," said Dr Pawan, adding, "The big bronchoscope was not reaching the spot where the needle was lodged, whereas using the small bronchoscope it was not coming on it."

Finally, with the help of a small bronchoscope, the needle was taken out. Had the needle gone into the patient's trachea? It could have posed a major risk, said Dr Pawan. Dr Pawan, along with his fellow doctor Aman, technician Ashok, Suman, Sunil and Bhavna, carried out the surgery on the patient successfully. The patient suffered a little bleeding, but his life was saved. The patient has recovered fully and discharged from the hospital.

