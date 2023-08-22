Gurugram (Haryana) : A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district was arrested after a brief encounter with the police in the Tauru area of the district, officials have said. The nabbed accused has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, the officials said on Monday.

A search operation was immediately launched following receipt of inputs that the accused person, along with his associates, has been hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police officials said. During the search, the accused opened fire at the police who instantly opened retaliatory firing at the accused. He received a bullet injury in his leg, the police officials said, adding that the accused has been immediately overpowered, nabbed and placed under arrest. He was admitted to the Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they said.

Police said the search is on for other communal violence accused hiding in the hills. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Aamir's possession, they said. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31, according to a PTI report.

