HARYANA NIA RAIDS ASSOCIATES OF LAWRENCE BISHNOI

Sonipat (Haryana): NIA has yet again cracked the whip on associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Haryana.

A team of probe officials knocked in Sonipat district on Thursday to interrogate family members of Ankit Sersa and Priyavrat Fauji, the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and sharp shooters of the Bishnoi gang.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been wreaking havoc in recent times leading police to up the ante and arrest the ones creating a mess. Many arrests are on the cards.

The NIA is leaving no stone unturned to counter organized crime. In this series, the noose is also being tightened against gangsters and their henchmen. According to NIA sources, the raid was conducted from 5 am till around 7 am at the house of Ankit Sersa and Priyavrat Fauji. During this time, NIA officials have interrogated the families of both the shooters.