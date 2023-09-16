HARYANA MINISTER SANDEEP SINGH SUBMITS RS 1 LAKH BAIL BOND IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

Chandigarh: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who was granted bail in an alleged sexual harassment case, on Saturday appeared before a district court in Chandigarh and submitted bail bond amounting to Rs one lakh. A sexual harassment case was filed against the minister on the basis of a complaint lodged by a junior woman athlete last year. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on October 10.

On Friday, the court granted Singh anticipatory bail and asked him to appear before it today. His lawyer Rabindra Pandit said that the minister turned up at the court today and completed all the necessary formalities. This was the first hearing of the case after chargesheet was filed against him.

The complainant's lawyer Dipanshu Bansal, said that he has requested the trial court to consider imposing conditions in the order passed in view of the apprehensions expressed by his client. While approving the anticipatory bail to Singh yesterday, the court set a condition stating that the minister would have to surrender before the court within ten days and pay a bail bond of Rs one lakh.

The junior woman athlete's lawyer said that his client has alleged that she is being harassed repeatedly and has also demanded that Singh should be charged of attempt to rape. The victim has also said that she will approach the high court for justice.

The athlete had filed a complaint against Singh in December 2021 alleging that she was harassed by Singh between February and November through inappropriate messages on the social media. Singh, however, refuted the allegations.

