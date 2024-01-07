HARYANA KHAP DEMANDS REVIVAL OF BRAHMIN REGIMENT IN INDIAN ARMY

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) : After the protests for Ahir Regiment in Indian Army, fresh demands are being raised for the revival of the Brahmin Regiment in Haryana. Brahmin Khap State President Ashok Sharma said that signatures of one lakh people will be collected demanding the restoration of the regiment and a memorandum will be handed over to the government.

Ashok Sharma said that the Brahmin community is ready to fight a tough battle for the regiment. Ashok Sharma said that Brahmin regiment should be formed as soon as possible. He made it clear that whichever political party gives tickets to the Brahmin community on more seats in the Lok Sabha, it will be openly supported by the Brahmin community.

Sharma said that EWS should be classified into Group A and Group B and Brahmin community should be kept in Group A. On the statement of former CM Bhupendra Hooda about making a Brahmin the Deputy Chief Minister, Ashok Sharma said that he should announce that only a Brahmin will be made the Chief Minister by the Congress Party.

Earlier, there used to be a Brahmin regiment in the army. It was formed in the year 1776. After that, it was abolished by the British government in 1931. Since then, no government has made any effort to revive the Brahmin regiment. Brahmin Khap is running a signature campaign across Haryana demanding the formation of Brahmin Regiment, said Ashok Sharma, State President, Brahmin Khap.