Kaithal: Police have arrested a couple in connection with the honor killing of their daughter in Kaithal district of Haryana, officials said on Monday. The accused are being produced in the court for further remand and probe into the case. The alleged honor killing has been reported from village Balu of Kalayat in Kaithal district of Haryana.

A police official said that the alleged honor killing took place on Sept 14 in the village where the accused identified as Suresh Kumar and his wife Bala Devi killed their daughter by setting her ablaze. Sources said that the slain woman was in a relationship with a youth named Rohit from a different caste and hailing from Hisar district.

It is learnt that the youth Rohit, a resident of Khedi Chowpata village of Hisar had come to the village to meet the woman who he was in a relationship. Sources said that the girl had called Rohit to her house on 14 Sept after which Rohit reached the village on his bike in the afternoon. The girl wanted to go with Rohit, but the family members started beating him.

The family members who came to know about the youth's plans to meet the woman, thrashed him after which he went missing. On Friday, Rohit's mother Dimple filed a missing complaint of the young man. Sajjan Singh, DSP Kalayat said that in the subsequent police interrogation, the slain parents confessed to have killed their daughter.

The accused parents told police that their daughter was not murdered by electrocution, but by strangulation. Police said that in a bid to conceal their crime, the couple cremated their daughter in presence of a handful of mourners. DSP Kalayat Sajjan Singh, Kalayat police station and CIA team had camped in the village in the aftermath of the horrific murder.

The police team interrogated the relatives throughout the night. The case has revived the horrific memories of similar honor killing cases in the past. Earlier in 2007, a couple, residents of Karora village of Kaithal, had run away from home and got married. The couple had received protection from the High Court after death threats from their family members, but despite this, the couple was kidnapped near Butana on June 15.

Ten days after the kidnapping, their bodies were found in a canal near Narnaund. When the police thoroughly investigated the twin murder case, it was revealed that Babli's family members had kidnapped both of them and killed them for different 'gotra'. In 2010, the Karnal Court had sentenced five family members to death and along with this, the court had also raised questions on the role of the police in the case.