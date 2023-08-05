Chandigarh/Ambala (Haryana): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that there was no intelligence input shared on the July 31 violence in Nuh and Gurugram, which claimed the lives of at-least six people.

He also claimed that even the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) informed him that “they also did not have the information”.

“I was not shared any intelligence input. I had even asked the ACS (Home) and the DGP and they said they also don't have the information,” Vij told reporters.

Also read: Nuh violence: Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams Manohar Lal Khattar; also claims Haryana cops not cooperating in Nasir-Junaid murder case

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government swung into action following the violence in Nuh and Gurugram and shunted out the Nuh Supritendent of Police Varun Singla. He was replaced by IPS Narender Singh Bijarniya.

“Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this,” Anil Vij said on Nuh violence.

Anil Vij also smelled a big game plan behind the violence. “People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fired…All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done,” the Home Minister added.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Bijarnia told reporters on Friday that the investigation so far has suggested involvement of disparate elements, which are being identified and arrested. The Haryana Police has arrested 141 people and registered 55 cases in connection with the violence in Nuh. (With agency inputs)

Also read: Nuh violence victim's body cremated in Baghpat amid tight security