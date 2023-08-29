Chandigarh: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday held the Congress responsible for the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh on July 31, which claimed six lives. He alleged that there are evidence to prove that Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan visited areas where violence broke out prior to the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Vij said Congress MLA Maman Khan visited some of the areas in Nuh on July 28, 29 and 30. The violence occurred in all these areas where Khan had visited, he said alleging that there are evidence against Khan of having links with the rioters.

Vij further said that after the Nuh violence, Khan had posted on Facebook that he had fought their battle in the Assembly and now was with them in their fight here.

The home minister said that 510 people have been arrested and 130 to 140 FIRs were registered in this connection so far. "After interrogating the accused, the conclusion that is being drawn is that is that this has been done by Congress. Police have called Khan for interrogation on August 30," he said.

"Investigations are underway. We are doing a free and fair probe. People will see who were the masterminds," he added.

Vij further alleged that the accused who have been booked have connections with Congress. "Among those who ransacked and fired bullets include a Congress worker," he said. On reports of Nuh violence being linked to Pakistan, Vij said there are many angles in this case. All these angles are being probed, he said.

On the alleged involvement of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in Nuh violence, Vij said that the Rajasthan Police are probing the matter. "Monu has not been given a clean chit by the Haryana government and he will also be interrogated. I have issued orders to arrest Bittu Bajrangi. Whoever is guilty will be booked and strict action will be taken against them," he assured.

Hitting out at the Congress, Vij said that there was violence in Nuh during chief minister Bhupendra Hooda's regime as well. But, Hooda has not responded to that incident till date, he said adding: "This is the political game of these people (Congress). India is a secular country. Everyone is allowed to perform religious rituals here. When the Vishva Hindu Parishad wants to perform Jalabhishek on its ancient temple in the month of Sawan, why are bullets fired at them? Why are stones pelted and shops set on fire?"

After Nuh violence, a video went viral on social media showing Khan saying that Monu Manesar will be crushed like an onion if he visits Mewat. Meanwhile, Khan said he is innocent and all allegations levelled against him are baseless.