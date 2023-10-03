HARYANA GOVT SUSPENDS OFFICER FOR OBJECTIONABLE REMARKS ON CLEANLINESS DRIVES LED BY PM MODI CM KHATTAR

Sirsa: The Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana has suspended District Information and Public Relations Officer Sirsa for his “objectionable' remarks over the 'Swachchta hi sewa' campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2, Monday. It is learnt that the Haryana Government has suspended Sirsa District Information Liaison and Language Officer Sanjay Bidhlan for making the objectionable comments.

The DIPRO Sirsa made the comments while reacting to the posts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal regarding the cleanliness campaign. In his video post about a cleanliness drive along with Sonipat based fitness expert, Ankit Baiyanpuria, PM Modi wrote on X, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix.

It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe”. While reacting to the post, the DIPRO Sirsa wrote, 'Hahaha, notanki ke liye 10 no(ten points for the drama)”. Likewise, the DIPRO had reacted to the post by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the Swachhta Pakhwada under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Faridabad.

He also donated labor in the cleanliness campaign. On this occasion, Union Minister of State Shri Krishnapal Gurjar, Cabinet Minister Shri Moolchand Sharma and local MLAs were present,” a spokesperson for the Haryana Chief Minister read on X. Reacting to the post, the DIPRO Sirsa wrote, “Sharam karo, jogi jopdi mein karo safai, notanki (Have some shame, hold the cleanliness drive at jogi hutments.

This is all drama)”. Official sources said that the authorities have taken exception to the DIRPO Sirsa's comments with regard to the cleanliness campaign. An official said that V Umashankar, Director of District Information, Public Relations and Language Department, issued orders to suspend the District Information, Public Relations and Language Officer.