Panipat: Haryana government has been providing a nutritional allowance of Rs 2250 to HIV/AIDS patients every month. The state government officials claimed that Haryana is the only state in the country where a nutritional allowance is provided to HIV/AIDS patients.

On the other hand, the state government has been working on modalities to eradicate life-threatening diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS by 2030. Some of the health-related welfare schemes were not known to the people or somehow they did not know about it. Hence, the state government has been creating awareness among people about health-related schemes so that they can avail of them.

Explaining the nutritional allowance, Dr Lalit Verma, nodal officer of the HIV/AIDS wing of Panipat district said, "The nutritional allowance is provided only to the patients of Haryana state. No such scheme is available for patients in any other state. Within Panipat district, 153 HIV/AIDS-affected patients have been taking the benefit of the allowance of Rs 2250 every month."

The purpose of giving nutritional allowance to people suffering from HIV/AIDS is that such patients can take a healthy and balanced diet. HIV/AIDS patients whose income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh can take advantage of this nutritional allowance scheme. Besides, the patient should be a permanent resident of Haryana and he or she must be a holder of a family ID, for becoming eligible for the nutritional allowance.

"Irrespective of the number of patients in a house having an income of less than Rs 1,80,000, will be eligible for nutritional allowance every month. Suppose a person is availing of another scheme such as disability, widow or old age pension, simultaneously he or she is suffering from HIV/AIDS — then apart from those pensions — he or she will also get the nutritional allowance," the nodal officer added.