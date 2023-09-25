Sonipat: A 21-year-old girl was shot dead by her lover in Sonipat district of Haryana in an incident which indicates a rise in similar crimes in the state.

According to sources, the girl who belonged to Rohana of Sonipat was fired with illegal weapon by her boyfriend, who fled after pumping bullets on her. Soon after she was shot at, the family members rushed Khushboo to Kharkhouda Community Health Center where the doctor declared the girl dead. Cops pf Sonipat Kharkhoda police station reached the spot and started investigation.

Cops are investigating the case and said they couldn't ascertain the reason of her being fired upon. The main accused is on the run while police arrested a youth in connection with the case. Assistant Commissioner of police Jeet Singh Beniwal said the girl was shot twice before she died due to excessive blood release and grievous injury.

"The rest of the details will come out only after the post-mortem report comes. Our preliminary investigation has confirmed that she was shot with illegal weapons. We are yet to find out the motive behind the murder," Beniwal said.

Meanwhile, the sale of illegal arms in Panipat and adjacent areas has raised the heckles of police and district administration. Despite authorities' crackdown on illegal arms dealers, sale of arms has been on the rise in the area which has been a witness to gun violence from time to time in the area.