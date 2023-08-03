Chandigarh: Haryana has formed a three-member committee to pore over social media posts which fuelled the violence in Nuh and Gurugram, leading to the death of at least six persons including two Home guards and Muslim cleric, the government said. The committee has been tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Role of social media under scanner- "Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. In response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities July 21 to onwards. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined/scanned for any provocative posts," Vij said in a statement.

The committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation. I appeal to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content, the Minister said and warned, "Do not forward or share any such post indiscriminately because we are keeping a close watch on social media."

'Monu Manesar won't be spared if...'- Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in a video had said that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh which was widely circulated on social media. Manesar has been accused to be a trigger for the Nuh violence, He had been earlier booked by the Rajasthan Police in the February killing of two Muslim men.

It does not mean that people's houses will be set on fire, vehicles burnt, and bullets fired. If in the present case, if he has any role, Manesar will not be spared, Vij assured.

Vij said information and facts relating to the Nuh violence are being collected. Police are taking action against the culprits. In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind, but people should not to take law into their hands, the Minister said.

"Whoever, no matter how small or big he may be, whoever has conspired, whoever has engineered this, whoever has hatched this conspiracy, will not be spared," Vij said.

No time for politics- Responding to the Opposition's charges that the BJP-led Haryana government has failed in maintaining law and order, the Minister maintained that it was not the time to do politics. In the wake of the violence in Nuh, Vij said peace has to be restored in the state and everyone should contribute in restoring peace. Once peace is restored, I will answer all the questions of the Opposition, he added.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones. It escalated into a full scale communal clash with mobs setting cars on fire. (with PTI inputs)