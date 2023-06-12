Kurukshetra Chaos ensued on the DelhiChandigarh National Highway on Monday as farmers blocked it after holding a mahapanchayat in this district to press for minimum support price for sunflower seedApart from leaders of various khaps and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait Olympic medalwinning wrestler Bajrang Punia one of the grapplers who have been demanding action against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were present at the mahapanchayatThe MSP Dilao Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat called by Bharatiya Kisan Union Charuni was being held at a grain market in Pipli close to National Highway44 which was blocked by farmers a few days ago demanding that the government procure sunflower seed at MSP After the mahapanchayat the farmers started marching towards the highwayFarmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union Charuni chief Gurnam Singh Charuni had June 6 blocked the national highway near Shahabad for over six hours demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at minimum support price MSP Police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protestersLater nine BKU Charuni leaders including its president were arrested over various charges including rioting and unlawful assembly Addressing the mahapanchayat some farm leaders criticised the government for its antifarmers policies and police actions against their leaders They demanded that the government procure sunflower seeds at MSP and that the protesters arrested in Shahabad recently be releasedElaborate police arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident BKU leaders held a meeting with senior police officials on Sunday night to ensure that the mahapanchayat is held smoothly Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Saturday released Rs 2913 crore as interim compensation to 8528 farmers for sunflowers grown on 36414 acres The farmers are demanding that the state government procure sunflowers at an MSP of Rs 6400 per quintal Agency inputsRead Congress dubs Centre Haryana govt antifarmer Read Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait threatens bigger protest over lathicharge on farmers