Haryana: Farmer receives Rs 200 crore in bank account, probe underway

Charkhi Dadri(Haryana): Haryana Police on Thursday said it was probing the mysterious case of a farmer from the state's Charkhi Dadri district who claims he has received Rs 200 crore in his bank account.

The police said it would visit the bank on Friday to ascertain the matter. Vikram, the farmer, said he informed the police about it and is not sure how and from where the money was transferred.

The farmer on Thursday reached the police station with the villagers demanding action into the matter and sought protection from the police. Speaking to the media, Vikram said, "We have checked the bank account. It has crores of rupees, however, police have admitted to embezzlement of Rs 60,000 instead of Rs 200 crore in the bank account."

Also read: Telangana: Man looted Rs 34.45 crores after being disguised as a spiritual teacher; held after three years

"Police have said that they will visit the bank for the investigation of the account. My family is very scared and we want to resolve the issue. I want protection for my family," Vikram said. Suspecting fraud, Vikram has demanded action. The complaint has been sent to the top police officials.

The investigating officer of Badhra police station, Assistant Sun-inspector of Police (ASI) Vishal Kumar, said, "Vikram and his family have filed a complaint. We will visit the bank tomorrow to check the details and take our probe ahead. We cannot confirm if that was the amount before investigating it. We will get the details and can comment only after that. Only when we fetch the bank statement can one confirm the amount."