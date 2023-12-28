HARYANA FARMER INJURED IN FIRING BY TRANSFORMER THIEVES

Karnal (Haryana): A farmer suffered bullet injuries while chasing away two miscreants who were trying to steal transformers from his field in a village in Hayana's Karnal on Wednesday. His families members caught hold of one of the miscreants and handed him over to the police while the other fled.

The incident occurred at Dabri Kala village of Karnal late last night. Two thieves were stealing the transformers from Deshraj's field when the latter woke up and attempted to confront the duo. On seeing Deshraj approach, the thieves opened fire leaving him injured.

Hearing the gun shot, Deshraj's family members rushed out of the house and chased after the miscreants. They caught hold of one of the two thieves, but the other escaped. Deshraj, who had built his house on the fields was admitted to Kalpana Chawla Medical College, where his condition is stated to be critical.

After getting information about the incident, a team from the Kunjpura police station reached the spot and registered a case in this connection. The miscreant who was caught by the family members was handed over to the police.

The family members told police that two thieves came to their field at around 2 am and were trying to steal transformers. They said that when Deshraj went towards then, they fired at him and he got a bullet injury on his shoulder.