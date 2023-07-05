Rewari: In an interesting development, two thieves have been sentenced to seven years in prison by the district court in Haryana's Rewari district for allegedly robbing a shopkeeper of four pairs of shoes worth Rs 8,000 two years ago, sources said on Wednesday. It is learnt that the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 41,000 on both the convicts.

On Monday, July 4, the court sentenced the convict Deepak alias Deepu alias Ballu alias Balwan to seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him. Likewise, the second convict Kali alias Kalia has also been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convicts will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months. The sentence was pronounced by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The case relates to the alleged robbery by the accused way back on 12 September 2021. The victim Ashok Kumar, a resident of Moti Chowk in the city, was sitting at his shop Shyam Garments when the robbery took place.

The accused Kali alias Kalia and Deepak alias Deepu, residents of Mohalla Banjarwada, came on a motorcycle and looted Kumar at gunpoint, he said. The accused decamped with four pairs of expensive shoes and fled from the spot, he said. The police had arrested the accused in a few hours. The city police station had also registered separate FIRs in the incident.