Faridabad: Doctors at ESI Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad were able to successfully attach a patient's badly severed hand after a complicated 10-hour surgery.

The 41-year-old injured Abhay Bhushan, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad, was rushed to the hospital after his hand was severed while operating a machine. Medical Superintendent ESI, Dr Anil Pandey said, "The 41-year-old patient Abhay Bhushan who lives in Sanjay Colony of Faridabad was admitted to the hospital about a week ago. He works in a private company in Palwal. The patient's arm was cut while he was operating a machine. Immediately, the employees of the company brought him to the ESI Hospital for treatment. An employee was carrying Sanjay's chopped hand in a polythene bag."

After performing the 10 hours of gruelling surgery, the doctors put the patient on observation to know whether his hand was working or not post-surgery. Doctors came to know that the patient's hand was working following which they announced the feat on Wednesday.

"The patient's badly severed hand was joined successfully and his hand is working. He can do all kinds of work like earlier. It was a medical feat for us. This type of operation was done for the first time at our hospital in Faridabad," a doctor said.

The team of doctors who performed the surgery included Plastic Surgeon Dr Bhupendra Singh, Professor Dr RP Nagar, Head of CCU Dr VK Verma, Professor Anup Gogai from the Department of Anesthesia, and Plastic Surgeon Dr RK Narayan. The patient's operation was performed on April 24. The doctors further said, "It was a big challenge for us to join the amputated hand and make it work like before. We accepted the challenge and achieved success."