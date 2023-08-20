HARYANA DELHI POLICE HOME GUARD KILLED BY NEIGHBOURS IN FARIDABAD

Faridabad: A Delhi Police Home guard was stabbed to death by a sword in Haryana's Faridabad, police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in Garh Kheda village late Saturday evening. The deceased identified as 50-year-old Dharampal was posted at Okhla police station, they said.

According to Dharampal's son Dipamshu, some construction work was going on at his house for which his father ordered some construction materials. At the same time, the children of their neighbours were taking baths outside the house due to which water was entering into the crusher.

Dipanshu further said that Dharampal then asked his neighbour's children to stop bathing outside, however, his neighbours, Ajay and Pawan said that their children will bathe outside and threatened him to do whatever he wanted to. Late in the evening, when Dharampal was standing with his son outside his house, Ajay and Pawan came from the opposite side and stabbed Dharampal with a sword in his chest. When Dipanshu tried to save his father, the accused fled from the spot.

Dipanshu said that he then rushed his father to a local hospital, where referred him to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad. However, the doctors at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Haryana Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, "We were informed about the murder of home guard Dharampal of Delhi Police. On the basis of the complaints of the relatives of the deceased, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. Currently, the body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation has been started and the accused would be soon nabbed".