Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) : Police have arrested two businessmen who looted hundreds of farmers of Jhinjhar village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district by luring them with huge interest. Both the businessmen are accused of embezzling the deposits of farmers worth Rs 100 crore. Police have arrested both the accused from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, produced them in the court.

The arrested businessmen were remanded to police custody. During police interrogation, the accused businessmen have confessed to collecting about Rs 12.70 Cr. Businessman Ram Niwas, a resident of Jhinjhar village, Charkhi Dadri, has a commission shop in Dadri. The businessman's family used to transact money with the villagers for many years. Due to huge interest, hundreds of farmers of village Jhinjhar and surrounding areas had purportedly deposited about Rs 100 crore with this business family.

The businessman had absconded along with his family in the month of December. After this, a Panchayat was held thrice in the village. After this the farmers registered a case with the police. Farmers accused the businessmen of embezzling deposits of farmers. The villagers alleged that the business family had their savings deposited for many years.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police had registered a case against a total of 12 people, apart from the main accused Ram Niwas and four women of the family. In the case, two accused Ram Niwas and Suresh Kumar have been arrested by the police team from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. DSP Ashok Kumar said that on the instructions of the SP, a team of Economic Offences Wing, CIA staff and cyber cell in-charges was formed under his chairmanship.