HARYANA COURT AWARDS DEATH SENTENCE TO FOUR BIHAR RESIDENTS FOR GANGRAPE AND MURDER OF TWO SISTERS

Sonipat: The District and Sessions Court Sonipat in Haryana has convicted four accused in the case of rape and murder of two sisters and awarded them death sentence. An official said that the fast track court sentenced all four to death in two years, one month and 10 days, terming their crime as atrocious and terming death penalty appropriate for them.

The case dates back to August 2021. A woman, originally from Bihar, had told the Kundli police station on August 9, 2021 that she along with her two daughters and three sons lived on rent in the village of Kundli police station area. Her eldest daughter and son are married. Four other youths from Bihar also lived in a separate room in the same apartment.

The woman in her complaint said that she was sleeping in the room with her 13 and 15 year old daughters on the night of August 5, 2021 while her sons were sleeping on the terrace. She said that at around 12 o'clock in the night, four youths identified as Arun Pandit, resident of Majgahi village of Darbhanga district of Bihar, Phoolchand, resident of Masahori village, Dukhan Pandit, resident of Jhakeli and Ramsuhag, resident of Bada village of Samastipur, barged into the room.

The woman said that Arun and Phoolchand Sada gang-raping the elder daughter and Dukhan Pandit and Ram Suhag gang-raping the younger daughter. She said that after committing the gangrape, the accused forced the victims to consume insecticide, which was kept in the room. The accused had threatened the woman that if she told anything about this to anyone, they would kill her sons.

The woman was scared and silent due to the threat of killing her sons. When the condition of the girls worsened, both of them were admitted to Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, Delhi where they died. The woman had told the Kundli police station that her daughters had died due to snakebite out of fear due to the death threats by the accused.

However, the post-mortem revealed that the girls had been gang-raped and murdered with insecticide, an official said. When investigating officer Usha Malik, who was part of the team of the then police station in-charge Ravi, interrogated the woman, the later narrated the whole story. Later, a case was registered against the four accused for gang rape and murder.