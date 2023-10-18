Nuh: Haryana Congress MLA from Firozpur Jhirka Maman Khan is appearing in the court on Wednesday Oct 18 in the Nuh violence case in which he is one of the accused, sources said. It is learnt that Congress MLA Maman Khan reached the Engineer Court premises in the court of ADJ Ajay Kumar Sharma. Lawyers from both sides will debate in the court with the judge likely to announce the verdict in the afternoon.

Strict security arrangements have been made in and outside the court premises. Pertinently, Congress MLA Maman Khan was granted interim bail about 15 days ago after he was made an accused in the Nuh violence case in FIR numbers 149 and 150. Besides Khan, Haryana Police has named many others as accused in Nuh violence case including cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

Maman Khan has been accused of inciting violence and has been named in FIR numbers 137, 148, 149 and 150 in Nagina police station. These four cases were registered at Nagina police station on August 1 this year. Congress MLA Maman Khan was arrested by the SIT from Jaipur on the night of 14 September before he got interim bail.

The case relates to the violence on July 31 which broke out between two communities during the Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, Haryana. A total of six people including two Home Guard soldiers were killed in theviolent incident. More than 60 people were injured in the violence. During the riots the miscreants had set many vehicles on fire.