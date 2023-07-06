HARYANA CM MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR ANNOUNCES MONTHLY PENSION FOR UNMARRIED WIDOWS AND WIDOWERS

Chandigarh: With an eye on the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced monthly pension for unmarried people besides widows and widowers. It is learnt that the pension will become effective from next month. In a statement issued to this effect, Khattar said that the unmarried people between the age of 45 and 60 years in Haryana having annual income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,750.

The pension will also be applicable to widowers and widows of the same age group provided that their annual income is not above Rs 3 lakh. The beneficiaries will get the benefit of this scheme from 1 July 2023. According to official figures, there are 65,000 unmarried men and women and 5,687 widowers/ widows in Haryana who are eligible for the scheme and will be getting the benefit from July 1, 2023.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the government will have to spend Rs 20 crore every month for this scheme. An additional burden of Rs 240 crore will fall on the government exchequer annually due to this pension scheme, he said. Besides the pension scheme, the Haryana CM also announced that the registered deeds in the Revenue Department shall automatically be followed by mutations.

He said that the initiative will do away with the wait of several months, even years for the mutations usually seen in the process. Tehsildars, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDMs) and District Revenue Officers (DROs) will also be able to register land, he said.