HARYANA CLASS 6 STUDENT DIES IN SCHOOL TOILET AFTER WALL COLLAPSED ON HIM

Rewari: A 12-year-old student died when the wall of a toilet collapsed on him at a school in Haryana's Rewari.

The student, who went to the toilet, was buried under the wall at the Government Senior Secondary School in Dharuhera of Rewari district. The severely injured student died when he was being rushed to hospital. The aggrieved parents of the deceased lodged an FIR at the Sector 6 police station of Dharuhera.

Sources said, the deceased student's parents originally hail from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The student's father Lakhan Singh, who works at a private company in the Dharuhera industrial area, lives on rent with his family in the Maheshwari area.

The deceased was identified as Krishna, who was studying in the sixth standard at the Government Senior Secondary School. Krishna went to school as usual on Thursday and around 11 am, he went to the toilet. Meanwhile, the wall of the toilet collapsed and Krishna was buried under the debris. His friends heard the sound of the wall collapsing and alerted the school staff who reached there and rescued Krishna from the rubble.

Dharuheda Sector 6 police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said that the victim's family has lodged a complaint against the school management. Kumar said an investigation is on in this case and further action will be taken in the case soon.