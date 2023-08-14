HARYANA BUS HITS DIVIDER HANGS FROM BRIDGE SEVERAL PASSENGERS INJURED

Nuh (Haryana): A volvo bus met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after it hit a divider and hung suspended from the bridge near Mhow village in Haryana's Nuh. When locals rushed to the spot they saw a portion of the bus hanging from the bridge. Several passengers were injured in the incident.

The accident took place at around 8 am today. The bus driver lost control over the vehicle and barged into the divider. There were more than 15 passengers on the bus.

One passenger and the driver were critically injured and taken to the Al Aafia General Hospital in Mandikheda. However, finding their condition serious, doctors referred them to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar. The injured have been identified as bus driver Surendra resident Pali from Rajasthan and Sumit from Gujarat.

According to police sources, the volvo bus was going from Ahmedabad to Delhi. Apart from the people of Gujarat and Rajasthan, there were a few Nigerian passengers on board.

After getting information about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot. Along with the help of the local people, police rescued the passengers out of the bus. Several oassengers, including two Nigerian women were injured and were taken to the nearest Civil Hospital in Mandikheda. A total of four ambulances were pressed into service.

Those with minor injures are undergoing treatment in the Civil Hospital in Mandikheda while the two seriously injured persons have been admitted in the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar.

Ferozepur Jhirka police have initiated a case in this connection. A police team has reached the hospital in Mandikheda for recording the statements of the injured.