Chandigarh Haryana Khap representatives have called for a Haryana Bandh on June 14 to press for 25 of their demands including Minimum Support Price MSP and loan waiver The Khap representatives have said that they will now allow road and rail movement in the northern state on Wednesday June 14 They have also said that the supply of milk and vegetables will also be stopped in the state The Khap representatives are considering calling Bharat Bandh on June 18 and want support from all organisations Chaos ensued on the DelhiChandigarh National Highway on June 12 Monday as farmers blocked it after holding a mahapanchayat in Pipli in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana to press for minimum support price for sunflower seed Rakesh Tikait who reached the Mahapanchayat said if he had to prolong the movement like the one in Delhi he would not back down The farmers are also considering taking the protest to the national capitalFarmer leaders in Kurukshetra made it clear that the government should solve all the issues with the local committee of farmers Farmer leaders said that if the government does not compromise with the local committee the United Kisan Morcha will also join this movement Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner and District Collector Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma has imposed section 144 in the district to maintain law and order situation