Panipat Various Khap organizations and farmers associations have called for Haryana Bandh today in support of their 25 demands including minimum support price MSP and the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh president of the Wrestling Federation of India WFI The bandh call was given by the Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and other organisations jointlyThe protesters will observe a statewide bandh in Haryana from 10 am to 4 pm The Khap clan leaders have called for the closure of both rail and road routes during this bandh At the same time the police and local administration are also on alert mode regarding the call for the Haryana bandh The police force has been deployed in various districts of the state by the administrationNo communication has been issued by the Railways or the Haryana State Transport for precautionary measures regarding the State bandh The situation is normal Panipat Depot GM Kuldeep Jangra said that no instructions have been issued by the headquarters regarding the Haryana bandhOn Sunday June 11 the Janata Sansad at Mandothi toll demanded the arrest of Brijbhushan Singh as a measure of their support to the protesting wrestlers Their other demands include MSP farmer loan waiver guarantee law on MSP and so on Farmers leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni and others were present The resolution was passed regarding the SYL Sutlej Yamuna Link issue and demand for the resignation of Minister Sandeep Singh four time compensation in land acquisition along with many other demandsThe Khap and farmers representatives will mobilize support for Haryana Bandh today They have also been preparing for Bharat Bandh to be held on June 18 The Khap representatives say that they will continue to protest until their demands are met If the demands are not accepted they will sit together and chalk out a plan to intensify their agitation furtherOn the other hand Janata Sansad organizer Ramesh Dalal said that the supply of milk and vegetables going from Haryana to Delhi will be completely closed during the Haryana bandh He said that this government would not have seen such a protest He said that dharna will be held at all toll plazas as well