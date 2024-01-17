Karnal: Haryana assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections 2024, state Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has said. Dalal, while talking to the media in Karnal, said, “PM Modi has already proposed one nation, one election. He wants that in the future, all the elections in the country should be held simultaneously so that the country's money can be saved. A committee has also been formed for this. In such a situation, our intention is also to conduct assembly elections along with Lok Sabha”.

“But this time whether these elections will be held (simultaneously) or not, it is for the Election Commission to decide. If we talk about BJP's preparations for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections,” he said. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also said earlier that if the central leadership and the Election Commission want, then both the elections will be held simultaneously and they are completely ready for it.

Dalal, while targeting Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', said that “as soon as Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra starts, the big leaders of his party leave him”. “In such a situation, his journey becomes 'Break Congress' journey,” he said. He also took a dig at the door-to-door campaign of the Congress and said that the Congress “should also tell the public what shortcomings were there in the government during the time of Congress and what good works the government did for the farmers during the time of BJP”.