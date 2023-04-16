HARYANA ANGLE IN ATIQ AHMEDS SHOOTOUT

PanipatHaryana One of the ghastly murders was captured on camera on Saturday when gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three shooters in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of police and the media The three killers of Atiq were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari a resident of Banda Mohit alias Sunny a resident of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya a resident of Kasganj However one of them hails from the Panipat district of Haryana According to sources Arun Maurya was born in Panipat He stayed with his family in Panipat for many years Meanwhile six months ago he had a fight with someone in Panipat and he left the family and went to Uttar Pradesh and started living there with his uncle and auntAlso read Atiq Ahmed murder Bodies buried killers sent to 14day custody Sec 144 across UP key updatesArun also has two younger brothers identified as Dharmendra and Akash Arun s aunt Lakshmi Devi and uncle live at Kadar Wadi village of Uttar Pradesh According to sources Arun s aunt Lakshmi said that Arun had come to the village a long time ago Lakshmi said that he used to come to the village but always kept aloof from villagersArun s father is a resident of Kadar Wadi village in Uttar Pradesh He came to Panipat in search of employment and settled there with his wife at Vikas Nagar of Panipat Arun s father Deepak Kumar worked as a labourer and when he couldn t meet his household expenses he then decided to drive an auto However a few years ago he narrowly survived after meeting with an accident After this Deepak started selling panipuri in Panipat