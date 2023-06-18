Sirsa (Haryana) : Under the Mission 2024 for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is all set to blow the election bugle in Haryana today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Sirsa after 4 pm. Strict security arrangements have been made regarding the program. At the same time, even before Amit Shah's rally, the police started taking the protesting leaders into custody.

Aam Aadmi Party's parliament constituency in-charge Kuldeep Gadarna and secretary Virendra Kumar have been put under house arrest by the police. AAP's Haryana State President Sushil Kumar Gupta released a video and condemned this action.

Sushil Gupta said, 'Manohar Lal Khattar is afraid that questions will be posed to Amit Shah. That's why these leaders were put under house arrest. I want to ask the DGP under what authority the leaders were put under house arrest. OP Dhankhar used to say that Aam Aadmi Party does not exist in Haryana. If there was no existence then why is BJP so scared."

Notices sent to 130 protesters: Before the rally, the police administration sent notices to 130 protesters. The police had an apprehension of a breach of law and order and peace. That's why the police sent them notices through the SDM court. But, the protestor refused to get bail in the court. Due to this, the police will keep a close watch on these people on the day of the rally.

Regarding Amit Shah's rally in Sirsa, farmers will burn effigies in villages at 11 am in protest against Amit Shah. Along with this, black flags will be put on the houses. Sarpanches have also announced their protest. In view of the protest against the rally, the Sirsa police are on alert mode. The police force is deployed everywhere in the city. No person can carry black-coloured items at the rally venue. The administration has appointed 7 duty magistrates at the rally site.

On reaching Sirsa, Amit Shah will first go to the historical Gurdwara Chilla Sahib to condole the demise of Baba Ajit Singh, the Chief Sevadar. Gurdwara Chilla Sahib has a special influence in the Sikh Sangat of Sirsa. After this, he will address the rally venue.

About 25 IPS and 3 thousand policemen are deployed to ensure that there is no disturbance in the rally. A total of three platforms have been built at the rally site. Apart from Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, other big leaders will sit on the main stage. Another platform has been built along with the main platform. According to the information, where the rally is organized, German water hangers have been installed. The area between the two big sheds built in the market has been covered by these water hangers exported from Germany. So that there is no problem when it rains.

Drone glider remote control, aircraft flying cameras, covered choppers, and aerial coverage have been banned. The District Collector has issued these orders for the purpose of security and peace in view of the Sirsa rally. Under the Drone Rules 2021, the designated area has been declared as a temporary red zone.