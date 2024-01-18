HARYANA AAP LEADER ASHOK TANWAR RESIGNS AS PARTY ALIGNING WITH CONG

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback in Haryana as its chairman of the campaign committee, Ashok Tanwar resigned on Thursday. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP.

Former MP Tanwar's resignation comes two weeks after Haryana AAP vice president Chitra Sarwara along with her father Nirmal Singh quit AAP and joined the Congress.

In his resignation letter to AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar attributed his decision to "current political scenario" and AAP's alignment with the Congress. He said that his "ethics" would not allow him to continue as chairman of the election campaign committee of AAP. He said that he is resigning from the primary membership and all other responsibilities of AAP.

"As a responsible citizen of this country and being into active politics since my student days, I have always believed in our constitution, the country and its people first. I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat and its people," his resignation letter read.

Tanwar's resignation was being speculated for the last few days. AAP state president in Haryana Sushil Gupta had said that Tanwar was not in touch with him and that anyone can leave the party if he/she wishes to.