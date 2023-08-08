GURUGRAM MAZAR SET ON FIRE FIR REGISTERED

Gurugram (Haryana): A mazar (shrine) at a village in Haryana's Gurugram was set on fire by a group of unidentified miscreants in the early hours of Monday. According to police officials, the incident comes days after communal violence broke out in Nuh during a religious Yatra. This violence spread to Gurugram leaving six people dead and several injured. The police have registered a complaint and have started an investigation.

The caretaker of the shrine in Khandsa Mandi, in his complaint filed at the Sector 37 police station, said that everything was normal at the shrine when he left for home at around 8:30 pm on Sunday. But at around 1:30 am, he received a phone call saying that some people have set the shrine on fire. People living near the shrine managed to put out the fire.

An eyewitness said that a group of five-six boys gathered there and started the fire. An inflammable substance was used by the miscreants to start the fire. The fire was brought under control with the help of people.

Police officials said that an FIR, in this case, has been registered against unknown persons under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC. A senior police officer said that the police teams are trying to identify the accused and arrest them.

The incident took place when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were still in force in Gurugram in view of the communal clashes in Nuh. Section 144 was lifted by the Gurugram district administration on Monday.

Also Read: Over 700 structures razed in Nuh on day 4 of demolition drive; Mahapanchayat in support of those who 'killed imam, burned mosque'