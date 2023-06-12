Hyderabad In a bizarre turn of events a 30yearold man from Delhi got a taste of the ultimate party pooper experience After a hard day s work Amit Prakash had big plans to relax in his car near his workplace in Gurugram Little did he know that fate had a mischievous twist in store for himAs Amit sat in his car ready to unwind a stranger decided to crash the party Perhaps thinking he could use some company Amit welcomed the unexpected guest with open arms or rather open bottles They clinked glasses and shared some laughs blissfully unaware of the impending chaosBut here comes the plot twist The stranger with a sudden burst of audacity decided it was time to take the steering wheel He politely asked Amit to step out of his own car Like a true comedian Amit complied completely forgetting he was in his own vehicle And just like that the stranger zoomed away leaving Amit carless and bewildered at Subhash ChowkNow here s where it gets interesting With no car to rely on Amit had to resort to public transportation for his epic journey back home The metro became his trusty steed as he embarked on a notsoglorious adventure to the Huda City Centre station It wasn t until the next day that Amit pieced together the puzzle of his lost night Also read Boozing youths atop moving car cruise through Gurugram roads case lodgedRealizing he had been played like a fiddle he mustered up the courage to visit the Sector 65 police station and share his wild tale The police wasted no time in taking action They charged the car thief under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code IPC officially labelling him a thief extraordinaire Amit s complaint highlighted his expensive encounter at the BYOB kiosk where he generously paid Rs 20000 for a wine bottle The shop owner in a bizarre twist of his own returned a whopping Rs 18000 in cash Talk about expensive taste As news of Amit s misadventure spread like wildfire the Twitterverse couldn t help but indulge in a good chuckle Comparisons to classic comedy movies were made with one user jokingly suggesting that Amit s story belonged in a Kader KhanGovinda flick Another user playfully pondered if Amit would receive royalties for inspiring the next Golmaal movie by Rohit Shetty because let s be honest this kind of comedic gold deserves recognitionThe investigation is now in full swing with the Gurugram police combing through CCTV footage to unmask the elusive stranger Subhash Boken the spokesperson for the police has assured everyone that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice It s like a reallife detective comedy unfolding before our eyesAlso read Gurugram Hot pursuit truck sans tyre vigilante group seizes vehicle with cows