GURUGRAM CYBER POLICE ARREST EMPLOYEE FOR DUPING FIRM OF RS 1 CRORE

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Thursday arrested an employee working with a private company for allegedly defrauding companies of around Rs 1 crore. The arrested accused has been identified as Roshan Mishra alias Radhe Mohan, who is a resident of Bihar. The police said that the accused was absconding since the case came to light.

Apart from him, a case was also registered against another accused, who has already been arrested by the police. Addressing a press conference over the matter, a top officer of the Gurugram police said that the arrest was made following a complaint by the complainant at Cyber West police station of Gurugram.

The case dates back to 2021. An official said that in 2021 Manager of the IGT Solution Private Limited lodged a written complaint with the Gurugram Cyber Police in this regard. In his complaint, the Manager of IGT Solution Private Limited said that the company's call centre deals with ticket booking, customer service and refund work.

As per the manager, the accused employee of the company in connivance with some travel agents, using the company's user ID and password, transferred the payment from airline ticket booking to their account instead of transferring it to the company's account. Following the complaint, the Gurugram police team swung into action and arrested the accused from Gurugram.