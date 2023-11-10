GURUGRAM BUS FIRE MISSING GIRL FOUND DEAD IN STORAGE UNIT DEATH TOLL RISES TO 4

Gurugram: Two days after a bus caught fire killing two women here, the body of a five-year-old "missing" girl was found in the storage unit of the vehicle while another girl succumbed in hospital. The death toll in the Wednesday night incident rose to four while 10 others are still undergoing treatment, police said.

Police on Thursday said they found the bodies of two women -- Maya (28) and Gaytri (26) -- inside the bus which caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Twenty-nine passengers sustained serious burn injuries. The charred body of Maya's daughter Deepali (5) who was said to be "missing" after the incident was found inside the storage unit of the sleeper bus on Friday, they said.

While Gayatri's daughter Ananya (7) who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, police said. The bodies of the two women and Ananya were handed over to their family members after post-mortem while Deepali's body is kept in the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday, Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar said.