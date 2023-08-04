Gurugram and Nuh violence: 176 held; people start migrating from affected areas; security beefed up

Gurugram (Haryana): The Haryana Police has arrested as many as 176 persons, in connection with the violence that erupted in Nuh and Gurugram on July 31, which left six people, including two Home Guards, dead.

A senior police official said that 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, 3 in Faridabad, 23 in Gurugram, 3 in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal in this connection. An official of the Haryana government said that to control the situation the state government has imposed a ban on the Internet in Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Manesar, Sohna, and Pataudi.

Haryana government takes action: The Haryana government has initiated action and demolished 200-250 properties after violence erupted in Nuh and Gurugram, officials said.

People forced to flee: People have been forced to flee from the violence-affected areas. Those who have migrated say that now they are scared of what will happen to them. After the violence in Nuh, Muslim families started migrating from Gurugram. Muslim families living in the slum areas, including Sheetla Colony, New Palam Vihar, and Badshahpur have shifted to their original residence. Most of the shops, including barber shops, and tire puncture shops, have been closed since violence erupted in the areas. The number of cabs, autos, and e-rickshaws has also decreased in the city.

According to officials of the Muslim Ekta Manch, over 50 percent of the Muslim families have migrated from Gurugram. However, the district administration and the police have appealed to people not to migrate. The district administration and police have assured people that the situation in Gurugram and Nuh is normal.

Muslims to offer Friday Namaz at home: A Muslim community member on Thursday announced that Muslims in Gurugram and Nuh will not offer Friday Namaz at any public place or mosques in view of the violence that flared up.

Nuh SP shunted: Days after incidents of violence in Nuh and Gurugram, the Haryana government transferred the Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP), Varun Singla from the district. Nuh SP, Varun Singla, has been transferred and posted to Bhiwani. IPS officer Narender Bijarniya would now be the full-time SP of Nuh district, as per an order issued by the Home Department late on Thursday night.

Security beefed up: The Haryana government has also beefed up security in the areas affected by violence. The Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Opposition seeks CM's resignation: Following the violence, the Opposition parties in Haryana have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

'Strict action will be taken against those involved in violence': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has assured that the state government will take strict action against the guilty.

