Faridabad: A groom left his bride at Goa airport and absconded after the girl's family failed to provide a BMW even though their earlier demands for cash were fulfilled. The girl's family has lodged a police complaint and demanded punishment for the groom and his family. Police have registered a case against the boy and his parents under sections 323, 120B, 377, 379A, 498A,406, 506, 511 of the IPC.

The groom, Abir Gupta, is pursuing MBBS in Nepal while his parents, Arvind and Abha Gupta, are both doctors. The Gupta couple run a hospital in Hisar. The girl, a radiologist from Haryana's Faridabad got engaged to Abir through a matrimonial site and was married off on January 26 in Goa. The girl's father said the groom's family asked for Rs 25 lakh soon after the marriage was fixed, saying they would return the money and their demand was immediately met. It was decided that a destination wedding would be organised in Goa for two days and both the groom and bride families would share the expenses equally. While the wedding rituals were being held, Abir's father suddenly demanded a BMW. The girl's father said it was not possible to arrange the car at the moment but promised to provide it later. After repeated requests, the marriage rituals were completed.

"Prior to 'vidaai' when we were holding the rituals to see off the couple, we found that Abir's family had already checked out of the hotel without intimating us or paying their share of the expenses. We somehow cleared the bills by borrowing from relatives. Nonetheless, we completed the rituals and our daughter and son-in-law left for airport," said the girl's father.

After reaching the airport, Abir told his newly-wedded wife that he was feeling uncomfortable in his trouser and wanted to change it. So, he asked her to wait in the lounge. After which, Abir's mother came to her and took away her bag where she carried her jewellery. On the other hand, the girl's father received a call from the airline informing that the couple had not boarded the flight till then. When the girl's family tried to contact Abir his mobile was switched off. The girl's family immediately rushed to the airport and found their daughter sitting there alone. The family then started searching for Abir and found him with the help of a CCTV footage. They took him to a police station in Goa but the police allegedly did not register any complain. Later, a complaint was lodged at Faridabad's sector-8 police station. The girl's father complained that he had spent around Rs two crore till now. Police said investigation is underway.