Chandigarh: The NIA is conducting a series of raids in Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday to arrest some more accused in the murder case of Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The sleuths are zeroing in on 31 places in these two states.

Sources said the NIA is raiding locations based on tip-offs from arrested shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore. The NIA teams are expected to find important evidence during the raid, sources added.

So far, the sleuths raided Mahendragarh and are closing in on targets in Daungada Jat, Gudha, Pathera and Khudana villages. During this period, strict security arrangements have been made in the surrounding areas.

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in his house in Jaipur. Gangster Rohit Godara, who is absconding, had owned up to Gogamedi's murder. The name of Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, has surfaced in the murder case.