Panchkula (Haryana): The Panchkula District Court has meted out life imprisonment to gangster Gaurav Roda in the Bhupesh Rana murder case in Barwala.

The convict was sent to Panipat jail under stringent police security.

In addition, the court has also given a five-year jail term to the accused under the Arms Act. Roda was convicted by the district court on December 19 during the last hearing.

The Panchkula District Court had acquitted 4 out of the 6 in the murder case during the last hearing. The acquitted included gangsters Bhuppi Rana, Sukhpreet Budha, Kulbir Singh and Ramkumar. Cops are yet to apprehend Gaurav Patial.

Rana was shot dead in Barwala on April 16, 2018 when he was on his way to Barwala Shiv temple. He was shot 12 times. The deceased was out on bail when he was killed.

Post the assassination Rana's brother Prateek Kumar had complained his elder brother had come out of jail on parole. He was not in good terms with Gaurav alias Roda, Bhupendra Rana, Ashok alias Shauki and Rinku for a long time.

A complaint was lodged against Gaurav alias Roda, Bhupendra alias Bhuppi, Ashok alias Shauki and Rinku.